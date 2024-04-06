Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NRIX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.40.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.06. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $16.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.66 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a negative net margin of 186.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nurix Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $68,256.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at $684,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,817 shares of company stock worth $100,256 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. State Street Corp increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 47.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,259,000 after acquiring an additional 744,832 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 59.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,790,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,688,000 after buying an additional 668,632 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 25.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,174,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,185,000 after buying an additional 635,370 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,194,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,972,000 after buying an additional 601,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 453.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 721,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 591,198 shares in the last quarter.

About Nurix Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.