Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JCI. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Vertical Research cut Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.50.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.