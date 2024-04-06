Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ATLX. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Atlas Lithium from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Atlas Lithium from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Atlas Lithium Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium stock opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of -1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. Atlas Lithium has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $45.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATLX. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Atlas Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth $8,525,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Atlas Lithium by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 276,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its stake in Atlas Lithium by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 215,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Atlas Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth $3,864,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium in the second quarter worth $721,000. 18.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

