Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of APVO stock opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $91.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APVO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

