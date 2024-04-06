Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Speculative Buy Rating for The Mission Group (LON:TMG)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of The Mission Group (LON:TMG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 55 ($0.69) target price on the stock.
The Mission Group Stock Performance
Shares of TMG stock opened at GBX 22.50 ($0.28) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £20.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,250.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 21.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 22.68. The Mission Group has a one year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 52.75 ($0.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
About The Mission Group
