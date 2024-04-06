Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.79. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.48.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Akebia Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $78,101.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,128,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,576,523.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $78,101.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,128,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,576,523.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 24,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $40,842.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 711,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,111.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,893 shares of company stock worth $300,598. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,066 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Featured Stories

