Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,090 ($26.24) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,113.33 ($26.53).

Shares of KWS opened at GBX 1,165 ($14.62) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10. Keywords Studios has a 52-week low of GBX 1,160 ($14.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,800 ($35.15). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,481.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,458.58. The company has a market capitalization of £919.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,547.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a GBX 1.76 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. This is a boost from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,428.57%.

In related news, insider Don Robert acquired 3,400 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,631 ($20.47) per share, with a total value of £55,454 ($69,613.36). Insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

