Origin Enterprises’ (OGN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.
Origin Enterprises Stock Performance
Origin Enterprises Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Origin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,953.49%.
Insider Activity at Origin Enterprises
In related news, insider Alan Ralph purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of £41,700 ($52,347.48). 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Origin Enterprises Company Profile
Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.
