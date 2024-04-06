Origin Enterprises’ (OGN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Origin Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OGN

Origin Enterprises Stock Performance

Origin Enterprises Cuts Dividend

LON:OGN opened at GBX 3.10 ($0.04) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. Origin Enterprises has a 52-week low of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 4.06 ($0.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Origin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,953.49%.

Insider Activity at Origin Enterprises

In related news, insider Alan Ralph purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of £41,700 ($52,347.48). 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Origin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.