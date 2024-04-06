Global Ports (LON:GPH) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
Global Ports Stock Performance
LON GPH opened at GBX 202 ($2.54) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 223.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £137.44 million, a P/E ratio of -808.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,053.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. Global Ports has a fifty-two week low of GBX 139.50 ($1.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 290 ($3.64).
Global Ports Company Profile
