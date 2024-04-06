Global Ports (LON:GPH) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

LON GPH opened at GBX 202 ($2.54) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 223.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £137.44 million, a P/E ratio of -808.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,053.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. Global Ports has a fifty-two week low of GBX 139.50 ($1.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 290 ($3.64).

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through Western Mediterranean and Atlantic Region, Central Mediterranean Region, Americas Region, Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic region, and Other Operations.

