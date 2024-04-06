Barclays Increases Tritax Big Box (LON:BBOX) Price Target to GBX 190

Tritax Big Box (LON:BBOX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 165 ($2.07) to GBX 190 ($2.39) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.95) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Tritax Big Box in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of BBOX opened at GBX 152.50 ($1.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,812.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 154.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.45. Tritax Big Box has a 52 week low of GBX 121.80 ($1.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 173 ($2.17).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Tritax Big Box’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Tritax Big Box’s payout ratio is currently 17,500.00%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (Tritax Big Box or the Company) is the UK's specialist in logistics real estate with the UK's largest investment portfolio and largest logistics-focused land platform. Tritax Big Box is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

