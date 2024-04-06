ProShares UltraShort Technology Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, April 10th (NYSEARCA:REW)

ProShares UltraShort Technology (NYSEARCA:REW – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, April 10th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 10th.

ProShares UltraShort Technology Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA REW opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.61. ProShares UltraShort Technology has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $15.01.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Technology in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000.

About ProShares UltraShort Technology

ProShares UltraShort Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

