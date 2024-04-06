ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, April 10th

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, April 10th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, April 10th.

ProShares Short QQQ Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PSQ stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short QQQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSQ. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,274,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 581.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,697 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 45,992.5% during the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 943,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,280,000 after acquiring an additional 941,926 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,064,000. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,868,000.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

