Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO) Insider Sells £1,355,983.56 in Stock

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report) insider Neil Janin sold 106,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,278 ($16.04), for a total transaction of £1,355,983.56 ($1,702,213.86).

Georgia Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Georgia Capital stock opened at GBX 1,310 ($16.44) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 10.24. Georgia Capital PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 725 ($9.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,374 ($17.25). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,228.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,077.38. The stock has a market cap of £558.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.24 and a beta of 1.25.

About Georgia Capital

Georgia Capital PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, organic growth and acquisitions. It consider greenfields through mature stage companies. The firm typically invests in automotive retail, education services, hotels, resorts & cruise lines, restaurants, beverages, healthcare, banks, property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, diversified REITs, water utilities, and renewable electricity.

