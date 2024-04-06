Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO) Insider Sells £1,355,983.56 in Stock

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report) insider Neil Janin sold 106,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,278 ($16.04), for a total transaction of £1,355,983.56 ($1,702,213.86).
Georgia Capital Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Georgia Capital stock opened at GBX 1,310 ($16.44) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 10.24. Georgia Capital PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 725 ($9.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,374 ($17.25). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,228.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,077.38. The stock has a market cap of £558.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.24 and a beta of 1.25.
About Georgia Capital
