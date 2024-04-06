RTC Group plc (LON:RTC) Insider Sells £66,500 in Stock

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Dye sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.19), for a total value of £66,500 ($83,479.79).

RTC Group Stock Performance

LON:RTC opened at GBX 95 ($1.19) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 63.31. RTC Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 16 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 100 ($1.26). The company has a market cap of £13.92 million, a PE ratio of 1,900.00 and a beta of 1.10.

RTC Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from RTC Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. RTC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12,000.00%.

About RTC Group

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

