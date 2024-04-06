Insider Buying: CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE) Insider Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) insider Craig Armour bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 446 ($5.60) per share, with a total value of £13,380 ($16,796.38).

CT Private Equity Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON CTPE opened at GBX 460 ($5.77) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £335.06 million, a PE ratio of 920.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82. CT Private Equity Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 406 ($5.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 534 ($6.70). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 453.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 456.33.

CT Private Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.01 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. CT Private Equity Trust’s payout ratio is 5,600.00%.

CT Private Equity Trust Company Profile

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

