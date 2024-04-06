abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG) Insider Sells £29,490.48 in Stock

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG – Get Free Report) insider Tom Challenor sold 40,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.90), for a total value of £29,490.48 ($37,020.44).

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Stock Down 1.4 %

ADIG stock opened at GBX 71.20 ($0.89) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £214.50 million, a PE ratio of -3,560.00 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 75.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 77.70. abrdn Diversified Income & Growth has a 52 week low of GBX 70.29 ($0.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 88.40 ($1.11). The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 20.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a GBX 1.42 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. abrdn Diversified Income & Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30,000.00%.

About abrdn Diversified Income & Growth

Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

