Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 28,210 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 942% compared to the average volume of 2,706 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Get Cameco alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Cameco

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cameco Stock Up 1.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 17,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth about $940,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $49.21 on Friday. Cameco has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $51.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.