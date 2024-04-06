Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 28,210 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 942% compared to the average volume of 2,706 put options.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.
Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $49.21 on Friday. Cameco has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $51.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.02 and a beta of 0.92.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
