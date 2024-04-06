Scotiabank Raises AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$10.50

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AGF.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. CIBC upgraded shares of AGF Management from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGF Management presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.58.

Shares of AGF Management stock opened at C$8.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$539.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79. AGF Management has a 1-year low of C$6.30 and a 1-year high of C$9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

In other news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,225,500.00. In other AGF Management news, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 132,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.77, for a total value of C$1,027,194.00. Also, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,225,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 353,365 shares of company stock worth $2,665,144 and have sold 159,394 shares worth $1,236,812. 18.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

