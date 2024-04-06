Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$33.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$42.00.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QBR.B. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Quebecor from C$38.25 to C$38.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$34.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$38.53.
Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.
