Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$33.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$42.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QBR.B. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Quebecor from C$38.25 to C$38.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$34.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$38.53.

TSE QBR.B opened at C$29.81 on Tuesday. Quebecor has a 12 month low of C$27.25 and a 12 month high of C$35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

