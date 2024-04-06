UBS Group Increases Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$44.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$98.00 to C$95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$81.78.

Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$59.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.52. The firm has a market cap of C$5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.96. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$39.87 and a 1 year high of C$72.29.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$767,039.00. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

