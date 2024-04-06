CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ATB Capital raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.11.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

CEU opened at C$5.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.93. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$2.30 and a 1 year high of C$5.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$553.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$538.23 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 7.15%. Equities analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.6762142 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Insider Activity at CES Energy Solutions

In related news, Director Kyle Kitagawa sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.33, for a total value of C$266,500.00. In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total transaction of C$212,850.00. Also, Director Kyle Kitagawa sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.33, for a total value of C$266,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 475,360 shares of company stock worth $2,290,270. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

See Also

