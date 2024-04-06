JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims TELUS (TSE:T) Target Price to C$24.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on T. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a buy rating to a reduce rating and set a C$27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of TELUS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.86.

TSE:T opened at C$21.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$23.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.44. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$21.12 and a 52-week high of C$28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of C$32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of C$5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.24 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.0050832 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.62%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

