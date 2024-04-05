Highlander Capital Management LLC Acquires 350 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,124 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.1% of Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,879,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,664,544,000 after buying an additional 4,061,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,102,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,069,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.47. 10,307,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,646,391. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.68. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $196.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

