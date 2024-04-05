Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 101.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,441,000 after purchasing an additional 383,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,615 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after buying an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,839,000 after buying an additional 63,167 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $476.70. 4,498,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,321,455. The stock has a market cap of $381.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $466.35 and its 200 day moving average is $432.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.92 and a 52-week high of $483.23.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.