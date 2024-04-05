Nilsine Partners LLC Purchases 328 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,372.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 804,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,345,000 after purchasing an additional 771,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 41,946.7% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 602,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,295,000 after purchasing an additional 601,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $439.88. 41,104,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,897,809. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $309.89 and a 1 year high of $449.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $436.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

