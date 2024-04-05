International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 5.7% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $28,332,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $440.49. 34,702,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,818,195. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $309.89 and a 12-month high of $449.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $436.24 and a 200 day moving average of $402.30.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

