Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Auour Investments LLC

Auour Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of Auour Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VOO traded up $4.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $476.04. 4,793,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,326,117. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.92 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $466.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.43. The company has a market capitalization of $380.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

