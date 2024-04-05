SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A reduced its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 38,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3,228.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 272,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,269,000 after buying an additional 263,968 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,496,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,842,000. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $565,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of KRE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,784,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,111,377. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $54.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average is $46.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

