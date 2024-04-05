Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 311,932 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,047 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,369,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $264,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $40.96. 14,629,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,151,398. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

