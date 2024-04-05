Highlander Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.24. 17,258,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,999,156. The firm has a market cap of $160.77 billion, a PE ratio of 89.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.34. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.