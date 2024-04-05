Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 105 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,307,000 after buying an additional 347,808 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,433,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,188,533,000 after buying an additional 263,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $944,207,000 after purchasing an additional 53,590 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.91. 944,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027,438. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.49. The company has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.11.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

