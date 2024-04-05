Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Holdings Decreased by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 111.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Unilever by 215.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 51.5% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE UL traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $48.37. 1,741,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,259. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.72. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

UL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Unilever

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.