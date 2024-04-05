Arvest Trust Co. N A Reduces Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Arvest Trust Co. N A lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 27,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,584,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.58. 4,149,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,435,868. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.93 and its 200-day moving average is $77.08. The company has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.54 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,646 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Barclays dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.36.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

