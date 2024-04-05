Highlander Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 250.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 60.9% in the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 33,350,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 32.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,395,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $444,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,239 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 370.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,879,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $44,445,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 386.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,586,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,639 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $81,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Wendy’s stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.48. 2,312,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,222. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.19. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $540.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays cut shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WEN

Wendy’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.