Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $7,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 329.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.69. The company had a trading volume of 736,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,719. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.97. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $80.04 and a 1-year high of $104.23.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

