Highlander Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 183.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.06. 462,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,933. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.58 and its 200-day moving average is $132.87. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $157.82. The stock has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.