Alpha Finance Lab Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $150.83 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

