Status Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.42 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. Status has a total market cap of $173.44 million and $5.42 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Status has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0447 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00008017 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00014252 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00020890 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001562 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,820.78 or 1.00264418 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011434 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.41 or 0.00126267 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,431,489 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

