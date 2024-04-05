Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.7% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $476.10. 4,915,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,328,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.92 and a one year high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

