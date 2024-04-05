Park Place Capital Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.34.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $37.17. 22,040,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,531,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

