Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Purchased by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 462.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Price Performance

Kenvue stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.21. 7,351,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,082,090. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KVUE. William Blair began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

