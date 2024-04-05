Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 102.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $961,574,000 after buying an additional 45,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 56.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,568,000 after buying an additional 556,809 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after buying an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $599,089,000 after buying an additional 19,467 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $583.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $635.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.45.

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $7.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $441.63. 939,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,213. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

