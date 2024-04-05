Park Place Capital Corp Lowers Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.5 %

S&P Global stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $430.75. 703,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,347. The business has a fifty day moving average of $431.28 and a 200 day moving average of $412.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $137.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.46 and a 12-month high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.