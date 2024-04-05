Park Place Capital Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.74. 2,586,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

