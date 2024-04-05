Park Place Capital Corp Takes $335,000 Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $102.09. 441,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,375. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.36.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.