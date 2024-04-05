Park Place Capital Corp Has $363,000 Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in PPL by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,501,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PPL by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after buying an additional 50,658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in PPL by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after buying an additional 29,496 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in PPL by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in PPL by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PPL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,826,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,111,787. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.03.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on PPL shares. StockNews.com downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Argus upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPL

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.