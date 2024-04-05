Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Trading Down 3.8%

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.76. 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Transat A.T. Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.