Park Place Capital Corp Decreases Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Cameco were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,629,000 after buying an additional 4,865,085 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $72,843,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cameco by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,730,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,365,000 after buying an additional 2,442,190 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Price Performance

CCJ stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,676,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,034. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average is $42.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cameco in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

