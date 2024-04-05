Park Place Capital Corp Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,506,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,996,740. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

