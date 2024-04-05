ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ) Shares Up 0.3%

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.67 and last traded at $43.44. Approximately 8,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 34,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.30.

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.44. The company has a market cap of $67.24 million, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.21.

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Company Profile

The Robo Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (THNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence index. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in developing the technology and the infrastructure of enabling artificial intelligence. THNQ was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by ROBO Global.

